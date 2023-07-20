On Air: Federal News Network
AP Global Pictures of the Week: July 14-20, 2023

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 10:04 pm
JULY 14 – 20, 2023

From French electronic music duo The Blaze performing onstage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, to Iraqis throwing stones during clashes with security forces in front of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad protesting the burning of the Quran in Sweden, to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrating after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

        FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

