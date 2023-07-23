AP Top Entertainment News at 4:12 p.m. EDT

‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom...
READ MORE
‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
Comedians energize the picket lines as Hollywood actors and writers strikes enter second week
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
AI is the wild card in Hollywood’s strikes. Here’s an explanation of its unsettling role
Malaysia cuts short music fest after British band slams anti-gay laws, singer kisses male bandmate
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.