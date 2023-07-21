AP Top Entertainment News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

Music Review: ‘Barbie’ soundtrack delivers a dreamhouse of Kenergy and ballads alike
Police seized laptops, memoir from Vegas-area home of witness to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
Actors and writers strikes enter second week with no signs of a deal to get Hollywood working again
The Gaslight Anthem were labeled ‘Bruce Springsteen copycats.’ Now the Boss is on their new single
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
READ MORE
Music Review: ‘Barbie’ soundtrack delivers a dreamhouse of Kenergy and ballads alike
Police seized laptops, memoir from Vegas-area home of witness to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
Actors and writers strikes enter second week with no signs of a deal to get Hollywood working again
The Gaslight Anthem were labeled ‘Bruce Springsteen copycats.’ Now the Boss is on their new single
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
What to stream this weekend: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified,’ ‘Minx’ and Pikmin
‘Barbie’ filmmaker Greta Gerwig wants to embrace the mess
Jason Momoa hosts Discovery’s ‘Shark Week,’ featuring feeding frenzies and junkie sharks
Movie Review: She’s Perfect Barbie. He’s Scene-Stealing Ken. Their life in plastic looks fantastic
Zoe Saldaña put self-doubt aside to star in new Taylor Sheridan series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.