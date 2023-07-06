AP Top Entertainment News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death

Toby Keith’s shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis

Q&A: Killer Mike talks grandmother’s influence, comparing himself to Wolverine, new album ‘Michael’

Movie Review: ‘The Lesson’ provides a spicy literary thriller

Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora

Accuser says...

READ MORE