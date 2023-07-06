On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 6, 2023 12:04 am
< a min read
      

Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death
Toby Keith’s shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis
Q&A: Killer Mike talks grandmother’s influence, comparing himself to Wolverine, new album ‘Michael’
Movie Review: ‘The Lesson’ provides a spicy literary thriller
Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora
Accuser says...

READ MORE

Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death

Toby Keith’s shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis

Q&A: Killer Mike talks grandmother’s influence, comparing himself to Wolverine, new album ‘Michael’

Movie Review: ‘The Lesson’ provides a spicy literary thriller

Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora

Accuser says Kevin Spacey grope wasn’t a caress: ‘It was like a cobra … angry’

Alan Alda kept his boots and dog tags from ‘M*A*S*H’ for 40 years. Now he’ll offer them at auction

Coco Lee, Hong Kong singer and songwriter who had international success, dies at 48

Illinois State Museum returns nearly 40 sacred wooden artifacts to Kenya

‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|12 Orange County Cybersecurity Conference
7|12 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|12 The AI Revolution in Government: How...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories