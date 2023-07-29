AP Top Entertainment News at 5:32 p.m. EDT

10 people died at the Astroworld music festival two years ago. What happens now?
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands
Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers...
READ MORE
10 people died at the Astroworld music festival two years ago. What happens now?
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands
Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix celebrates love, goes solo with seven-track debut ‘Parallel’
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Actor Max Greenfield urges studio CEOs to ‘be the heroes’ and make a deal in Hollywood strikes
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.