AP Top Entertainment News at 5:32 p.m. EDT

10 people died at the Astroworld music festival two years ago. What happens now?

Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show

Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands

Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized

The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers...

READ MORE