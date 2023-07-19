On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 19, 2023 1:38 am
< a min read
      

‘Oppenheimer’ stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know
In the absurdity of the Beanie Baby craze, filmmakers found a rich tale about America
This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out
Tupac Shakur’s long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct...

READ MORE

‘Oppenheimer’ stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders

After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know

In the absurdity of the Beanie Baby craze, filmmakers found a rich tale about America

This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out

Tupac Shakur’s long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search

Natalie Beach steps out of the online drama and into ‘Adult Drama’ with her memoir

It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

Craig Robinson continues underdog storyline on Peacock’s ‘Killing It’ with new season

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|25 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
7|25 IPv6 Case Studies & Lessons Learned
7|25 Dell Technologies Webinar Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories