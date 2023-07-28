AP Top Entertainment News at 7:14 a.m. EDT

Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77
Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, dies at 90
Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O’Connor’s protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
What to stream this weekend: Post Malone, ‘Beanie Bubble,’ ‘This Fool,’ Rolling Stones and ‘Heels’
His campaign forced Sinead O’Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister
Prince Harry loses part of lawsuit but will get his day in court against The Sun publisher
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to open Toronto Film Festival
‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules
