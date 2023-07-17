On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:55 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 17, 2023 8:55 am
< a min read
      

Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome
Elton John backs Kevin Spacey’s testimony at the actor’s sexual assault trial
Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations
What to stream this week: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified’ returns and ‘Minx’ survives

READ MORE

Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome

Elton John backs Kevin Spacey’s testimony at the actor’s sexual assault trial

Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction

‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations

What to stream this week: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified’ returns and ‘Minx’ survives

Actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York

The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown

Movie and TV stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood

Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|23 World Congress 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories