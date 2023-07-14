AP Top Entertainment News at 3:00 a.m. EDT

Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood

Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says

In ‘Oppenheimer,’ Christopher Nolan builds a thrilling, serious blockbuster for adults

Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations ‘exploded’ his career

Second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ digs ‘even deeper’ into a galaxy-striding series

A former Trump...

READ MORE