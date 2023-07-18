AP Top Entertainment News at 7:35 a.m. EDT

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues

How the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack came together, according to mastermind Mark Ronson

Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

It’s official: Taylor...

READ MORE