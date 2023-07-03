Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 9-15: July 9: Actor Richard Roundtree is 81. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 78. Actor Chris Cooper is 72. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 71. Country singer David Ball is 70. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 69. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 69. Actor Jimmy Smits is 68. Actor Tom Hanks is 67. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 66.... READ MORE

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 9-15:

July 9: Actor Richard Roundtree is 81. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 78. Actor Chris Cooper is 72. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 71. Country singer David Ball is 70. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 69. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 69. Actor Jimmy Smits is 68. Actor Tom Hanks is 67. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 66. Actor Kelly McGillis is 66. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 64. Singer Courtney Love is 59. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 58. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 58. Actor Pamela Adlon (“King of the Hill,” “Louie”) is 57. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 52. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 48. Musician Jack White is 48. Actor Fred Savage is 47. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 45. Actor Megan Parlen (“Hang Time”) is 43. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 37. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 32. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 28.

July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 96. Singer Mavis Staples is 84. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 83. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 82. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 80. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 76. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 74. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 69. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 65. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 65. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 63. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 58. Country singer Ken Mellons is 58. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 58. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 54. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 53. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 51. Singer Imelda May is 49. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 47. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 46. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 46. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 43. Singer Jessica Simpson is 43. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 39. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 32. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 30.

July 11: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 76. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 74. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 73. Actor Stephen Lang is 71. Actor Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 70. Actor Sela Ward is 67. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 66. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 66. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 65. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 65. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 64. Singer Suzanne Vega is 64. Actor Lisa Rinna is 60. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 58. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 57. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 57. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 56. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 52. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 51. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 49. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 48. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 42. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 34. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 33. Singer Alessia Cara is 27.

July 12: Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 79. Singer Walter Egan is 75. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 75. Actor Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 72. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 71. Actor Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 67. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 67. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 61. Actor Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 59. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 58. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 54. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 50. Rapper Magoo is 50. Actor Anna Friel (“Monarch,” “Pushing Daisies”) is 47. Singer Tracie Spencer is 47. Actor Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 47. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 46. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 45. Actor Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and The Furious” films, “Lost”) is 45. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 40. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 39. Actor Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 39. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 35. Actor Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 35. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″House of Cards”) is 33. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 32.

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 83. Actor Harrison Ford is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 75. Actor Didi Conn is 72. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 70. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 69. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 66. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 61. Actor Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 61. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 61. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 61. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 58. Actor Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Ken”) is 54. Singer Deborah Cox is 50. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 45. Actor Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”) is 41. Actor Colton Haynes (“Arrow”) is 35. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Singer Leon Bridges is 34. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 18.

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 95. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 91. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 77. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 71. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42″) is 71. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 71. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 71. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 63. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 63. Actor Jane Lynch is 63. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 62. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ″Party of Five”) is 57. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 57. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 57. Actor Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 53. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 48. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 48. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 48. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 44. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Fleabag”) is 38. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 37. Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 36.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 84. Singer Millie Jackson is 79. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 78. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 77. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 75. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,”) is 71. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 71. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 71. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 67. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 66. Model Kim Alexis is 63. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 63. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 62. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 62. Actor Shari Headley is 60. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 60. Drummer Jason Bonham is 57. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 57. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 56. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 55. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 54. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 52. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 51. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 51. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 50. Rapper Jim Jones is 47. Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 47. Actor Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 46. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 46. Actor Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 44. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 44. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 42. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 34. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 15.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.