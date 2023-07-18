On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur murder investigation

Associated Press
July 18, 2023 3:50 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.

