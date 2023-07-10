Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

8. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

9. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

10. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

11. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

13. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

14. “The 9th Man” by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

3. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

5. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Knife Drop” by Nick DiGiovanni (DK)

8. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)

9. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

10. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

11. “The One Truth” by Jon Gordon (Wiley)

12. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

13. “1964” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

14. “Rewired” by Lamarre/Smaje/Zemmel (Wiley)

15. “Ultra Processed People” by Chris Van Tulleken (Norton)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Olympic Mountain Pursuit” by Jodie Bailey (Love Inspired Suspense)

2. “Kidnapped in the Woods” by Deena Alexander (Love Inspired Suspense)

3. “ A Convenient Amish Bride” by Lucy Bayer (Love Inspired)

4. “Target in Silver Creek” by Delores Fossen (Harlequin Intrigue)

5. “Uncovering Alaskan Secrets” by Elisabeth Rees (Love Inspired Suspense)

6. “Amish Blast Investigation” by Debby Giusti (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. “Their Road to Redemption” by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

8. “Hostile Teritory” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Code Adam” by Rachel Lee (Harlequin Intrigue)

10. “Cold Case Contraband” by Jaycee Bullard (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “Whispers at Dusk” by Heathr Graham (Mira)

12. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

14. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

15. “The Evidence Next Door” by Julie Miller (Harlequin Intrigue)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Goodbye, Eri” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

10. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

11. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

14. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.