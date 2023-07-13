Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

9. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

10. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)

11. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

12. “Wolfsong” by TJ Klune (Tor)

13. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

14. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

15. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – (Piggyback)

2. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

3. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

7. “Glow” by Stacie Stephenson (Harper Celebrate)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

10. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)

11. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

12. “Knife Drop” by Nick DiGiovanni (DK)

13. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

14. “The Puppeteers” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)

15. “1964” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Hostile Teritory” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

2. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

4. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “Whispers at Dusk” by Heathr Graham (Mira)

6. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

8. “He’s My Cowboy” by Palmer/Fossen/Zanetti (Zebra)

9. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

10. “Texas Tycoon” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

11. “Tomorrow’s Promise” by Sandra Brown (Mira)

12. “Olympic Mountain Pursuit” by Jodie Bailey (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

14. “Red on the River” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

15. “All Roads Lead Home” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “One Piece, Vol. 103″ by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

7. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

10. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

11. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

14. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

15. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

_____

