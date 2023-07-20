Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown and Company)

3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Must Love Flowers” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

9. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

10. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

12. “An Evil Heart” by Linda Castillo (Minotaur)

13. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)

14. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

15. “The Summer of Songbirds” by Kristy Woodson Harvey (Gallery)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

2. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – (Piggyback)

3. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

4. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. “The Warrior Poet Way” by John Lovell (Sentinel)

7. “Notes For the Journey Within” by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Greenleaf)

8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

12. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

13. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)

14. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

15. “Leading Through Disruption” by Andrew Liveris (HarperCollins Leadership)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

3 “Hostile Teritory” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. “Last Rites” by Sharon Sala (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

8. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “Texas Tycoon” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

10. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. “Starlight” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

12. “Whispers at Dusk” by Heathr Graham (Mira)

13. “Tomorrow’s Promise” by Sandra Brown (Mira)

14. “He’s My Cowboy” by Palmer/Fossen/Zanetti (Zebra)

15. “All Roads Lead Home” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

3. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. “Twisted Hate” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “Twisted Lies” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

9. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score Bloom)

10. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

11. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

12. “Final Offer” by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

13. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

14. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

15. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

_____

