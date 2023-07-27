Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. “A Soul of Ash and Blood” by Jennifr L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

7. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

10. “After Death” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

11. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

12. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

13. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

15. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

2. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – (Piggyback)

3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. “You Will Own Nothing” by Carol Roth (Broadside)

5. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “Jackie” by J. Randy Taravorelli (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

9. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. “America’s Cultural Revolution” by Christopher F. Rufo (Broadside)

11. “The Fourth Turning is Here” by Neil Howe (Simon & Schuster)

12. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Notes For the Journey Within” by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Greenleaf)

14. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

15. “Easy Money” by Ben McKenzie (Abrams)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

4. “Hostile Territory” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Starlight” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “He’s My Cowboy” by Palmer/Fossen/Zanetti (Zebra)

10. “Whispers at Dusk” by Heather Graham (Mira)

11. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. “Texas Tycoon” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

13. “Tomorrow’s Promise” by Sandra Brown (Mira)

14. “All Roads Lead Home” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

15. “Wind Chime Point” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. “Twisted Hate” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. “Twisted Lies” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

11. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

13. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

14. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

15. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

