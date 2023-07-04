On Air: Innovation in Government
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 1:52 pm
Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

6. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

8. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

9. Beginning of Forever by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Devon Sorvari (Brilliance Audio)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Top Stories