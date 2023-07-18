On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 1:01 pm
2 min read
      

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Boldly Go by William Shatner and Joshua Brandon, narrated by William Shatner (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

...

READ MORE

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Boldly Go by William Shatner and Joshua Brandon, narrated by William Shatner (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

4. Beyond the Story by BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur – translator, Slin Jung – translator and Clare Richards – translator, narrated by Kim Young-Gi and Park Chan-won (Macmillan Audio)

5. Hábitos atómicos by James Clear, narrated by Arturock (Planeta Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Murder in Bermuda by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Thaddeus McCants, performed by Mary-Louise Parker, Ronald Peet, Kim Aria Peterson and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. The Space Within by Greg O’Connor and Josh Fagin, performed by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carmen Ejogo (Audible Originals)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

6. Call the Canaries Home by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle (Brilliance Audio)

7. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

8. The Better Half by Alli Frank, Asha Youmans and Mindy Kaling – introduction, narrated by Bahni Turpin (Mindy’s Book Studio)

9. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

10. Magic Tides & Magic Claims by Ilona Andrews, narrated by Hillary Huber and Michael Glenn (NYLA)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|24 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
7|24 Hilton Head Government Contracts Week...
7|24 Distinguished Military Hiring...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories