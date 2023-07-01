Today in Entertainment History: “American Top 40” debuted

On July 1, 1956, Elvis Presley appeared on Steve Allen’s variety show singing “Hound Dog” to a basset hound. He was forbidden to dance. In 1963, The Beatles recorded “She Loves You” at EMI’s Abbey Road Studios in London. The song became the band’s second number-one hit in both the U.S. and U.K. In 1969, Sam Phillips sold the Sun record label, which had been home to Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis at the... READ MORE

On July 1, 1956, Elvis Presley appeared on Steve Allen’s variety show singing “Hound Dog” to a basset hound. He was forbidden to dance.

In 1963, The Beatles recorded “She Loves You” at EMI’s Abbey Road Studios in London. The song became the band’s second number-one hit in both the U.S. and U.K.

In 1969, Sam Phillips sold the Sun record label, which had been home to Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis at the start of their careers.

In 1970, the syndicated radio show “American Top 40,” hosted by Casey Kasem, debuted in several American cities.

In 1972, the rock musical “Hair” closed on Broadway after 1,729 performances. It had opened in 1968.

In 1975, the Captain and Tennille received their first gold record with “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

In 1981, Steppenwolf bassist and songwriter Rushton Moreve died in a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 32.

In 1983, Bon Jovi signed a deal with Mercury Records in New York.

In 1986, Prince premiered his movie “Under the Cherry Moon” in the small town of Sheridan, Wyoming. The town was chosen because local resident Lisa Barber won an MTV contest to win a date escorting Prince to the premiere.

In 1991, actor Michael Landon died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.

In 1995, disc jockey Wolfman Jack died of a heart attack in Belvidere, North Carolina. He was 57.

In 1996, actor and model Margaux (MAR’-goh) Hemingway was found dead in her apartment in Santa Monica, California. She was 41.

In 2000, actor Walter Matthau died near Los Angeles of a heart attack. He was 79.

In 2002, The Who played their first show without bassist John Entwistle, who had died the week earlier. The show was in Los Angeles.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died of lung failure at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 80.

In 2005, singer Luther Vandross died in Edison, New Jersey. He was 54.

In 2006, the divorce between singers Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey (lah-SHAY’) was finalized.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Leslie Caron is 92. Actor Jamie Farr is 89. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 89. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 82. Actor Genevieve Bujold (ZHEHN’-vee-ev boo-JOH’) is 81. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 78. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 72. Actor Trevor Eve is 72. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 72. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 72. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 72. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 71. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 67. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 67. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 63. Singer Michelle Wright is 62. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Homicide”) is 61. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 61. Actor Pamela Anderson is 56. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 53. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 53. Rapper Missy Elliott is 52. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 52. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 49. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 48. Singer-songwriter Sufjan (SOOF’-yahn) Stevens is 48. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 47. Actor Liv Tyler is 46. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE’-uh say-DOO’) (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 38. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 31. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 25. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years A Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 20.

