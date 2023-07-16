Today in Entertainment History: Clapton joined Cream

On July 16, 1959, The Coasters recorded “Poison Ivy” in New York. In 1966, guitarist Eric Clapton joined bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker to form Cream. In 1976, Loggins and Messina broke up. In 1980, “No Nukes,” the film documentary of anti-nuclear benefit concerts, premiered in New York. Among the performers were Jackson Browne, the Doobie Brothers and James Taylor.

In 1981, singer Harry Chapin was killed when his car was struck by a tractor-trailer on New York’s Long Island Expressway. He was on his way to a benefit concert. Chapin was 38.

In 1989, actor Rebecca Schaeffer, star of the sitcom “My Sister Sam,” was shot to death at her Los Angeles home by an obsessed fan. She was 21.

In 1994, the Three Tenors — Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras — reunited the night before the World Cup soccer final for a concert. It drew an estimated 1.3 billion TV viewers.

In 1995, rapper Queen Latifah’s bodyguard was shot and wounded when two teenagers tried to carjack her BMW in New York.

Also in 1995, singer Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor dropped out of the Lollapalooza tour because she was pregnant.

In 1996, drummer John Panozzo, one of the founding members of Styx, died of a gastrointestinal hemorrhage at his home in Chicago. He was 47.

Also in 1996, singer Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries accepted an undisclosed settlement after a London newspaper reported she appeared on stage without underwear.

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck, 18 years after they called off their engagement. They married at a Las Vegas drive-through chapel.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer William Bell is 84. Actor-singer Ruben Blades (BLAYDS) (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 75. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 71. Actor Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 66. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 65. Actor Phoebe Cates is 60. Actor Paul Hipp is 60. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 58. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 56. Actor Will Ferrell is 56. Actor Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 54. Actor Corey Feldman is 52. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (koh-WAL’-chek) (Live (LYV)) is 52. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actor Jayma Mays (“The Millers,” ″Glee”) is 44. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 36. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 33. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 29. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 27.

