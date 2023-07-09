Today in Entertainment History: Clark debuted on “Bandstand”

On July 9, 1935, Jimmy Stewart’s first film, “Murder Man,” opened. In 1955, Pat Boone released his version of “Ain’t That A Shame,” which became his first number-one hit. In 1956, Dick Clark made his debut as host of “Bandstand” on a Philadelphia TV station. The name was changed to “American Bandstand” when it went to ABC. In 1968, The Temptations appeared at the Valley Forge Music Fair in Pennsylvania without baritone David Ruffin. He... READ MORE

On July 9, 1935, Jimmy Stewart’s first film, “Murder Man,” opened.

In 1955, Pat Boone released his version of “Ain’t That A Shame,” which became his first number-one hit.

In 1956, Dick Clark made his debut as host of “Bandstand” on a Philadelphia TV station. The name was changed to “American Bandstand” when it went to ABC.

In 1968, The Temptations appeared at the Valley Forge Music Fair in Pennsylvania without baritone David Ruffin. He had been fired by Motown Records because he wanted to change the direction of the band. He was later rehired as a solo artist.

In 1971, Jim Morrison of The Doors was buried in Paris, six days after he was found dead in a bathtub. Word of Morrison’s death was finally given to the press after the burial, apparently to spare family members from being approached by reporters.

In 1972, Paul McCartney began a European tour in France with his band Wings. It was his first tour since the last Beatles tour in 1966.

In 1975, Cher filed court papers to dissolve her marriage to Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers. They had been married just nine days.

In 1981, The Jacksons kicked off a 36-city tour, which grossed them $5.5 million and led to “The Jacksons Live” album.

In 1995, the Grateful Dead gave their last concert with Jerry Garcia, at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

In 1999, Rolling Stone Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall divorced. They were together for 21 years. The court hearing took 12 minutes.

In 2001, the Backstreet Boys announced they were postponing their tour because singer A.J. McLean was entering rehab.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Richard Roundtree is 81. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 78. Actor Chris Cooper is 72. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 71. Country singer David Ball is 70. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 69. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 69. Actor Jimmy Smits is 68. Actor Tom Hanks is 67. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 66. Actor Kelly McGillis is 66. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 64. Singer Courtney Love is 59. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 58. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 58. Actor Pamela Adlon (“King of the Hill,” “Louie”) is 57. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 52. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 48. Musician Jack White is 48. Actor Fred Savage is 47. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 45. Actor Megan Parlen (“Hang Time”) is 43. Singer-actor Kiely (KEE’-lee) Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 37. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 32. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 28.

