Today in Entertainment History: Everlys broke up on stage

On July 14, 1933, Popeye the Sailor Man appeared in his first cartoon. In 1967, The Who began its first American tour by opening for Herman’s Hermits. In 1972, the U.S. State Department criticized actor Jane Fonda for making anti-war radio broadcasts in Hanoi. In 1973, the Everly Brothers broke up after Phil got angry over Don’s performance, smashed his own guitar and walked off stage. They reunited eleven years later.

On July 14, 1933, Popeye the Sailor Man appeared in his first cartoon.

In 1967, The Who began its first American tour by opening for Herman’s Hermits.

In 1972, the U.S. State Department criticized actor Jane Fonda for making anti-war radio broadcasts in Hanoi.

In 1973, the Everly Brothers broke up after Phil got angry over Don’s performance, smashed his own guitar and walked off stage. They reunited eleven years later.

In 1988, Michael Jackson launched his first British tour at Wembley Stadium in London. He rode over the crowd in a cradle suspended from a crane.

In 1987, musician Steve Miller got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1989, Cyndi Lauper released the first closed-captioned video, for “My First Night Without You.”

In 1992, actor Demi Moore appeared on the cover of “Vanity Fair” naked except for a suit that had been painted on.

In 2015, HarperCollins released Harper Lee’s second novel, “Go Set A Watchman,” 55 years after “To Kill A Mockingbird” came out.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 95. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 91. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 77. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 71. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42″) is 71. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 71. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 71. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 63. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 63. Actor Jane Lynch is 63. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 62. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ″Party of Five”) is 57. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 57. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 57. Actor Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 53. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 48. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 48. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 48. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 44. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Fleabag”) is 38. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 37. Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 36.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.