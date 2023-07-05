Today in Entertainment History: first Lilith Fair held

On July 5, 1954, Elvis Presley began his first recording session for Sun Records. The result was his first single “That’s All Right” backed by “Blue Moon of Kentucky.” In 1956, Billie Holiday’s autobiography, “Lady Sings The Blues,” was published. In 1965, the Rolling Stones held their first American recording session, at a studio in Los Angeles. In 1969, The Rolling Stones held a free concert in London’s Hyde Park. Mick Jagger read poetry in... READ MORE

On July 5, 1954, Elvis Presley began his first recording session for Sun Records. The result was his first single “That’s All Right” backed by “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

In 1956, Billie Holiday’s autobiography, “Lady Sings The Blues,” was published.

In 1965, the Rolling Stones held their first American recording session, at a studio in Los Angeles.

In 1969, The Rolling Stones held a free concert in London’s Hyde Park. Mick Jagger read poetry in memory of the late Brian Jones. Guitarist Mick Taylor made his first appearance with the band.

In 1975, the Knebworth Pop Festival was held near London, with Pink Floyd as the headliner.

In 1978, the EMI Record pressing plant in Britain stopped printing the cover for the Rolling Stones’ “Some Girls” album after some celebrities shown in the cover’s mock wigs advertisement complained.

In 1983, bandleader and musician Harry James died in Las Vegas at age 67.

In 1994, Hootie and the Blowfish released the album “Cracked Rear View.”

In 1997, the first Lilith Fair opened in George, Washington. Musician Sarah McLachlan founded the festival, which featured female musicians and female-led bands.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Robbie Robertson is 80. Musician Huey Lewis is 72. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 71. Singer Marc Cohn is 64. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 61. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 60. Actor Jillian Armenante (ar-men-AHN’-tay) (“Judging Amy”) is 59. Actor Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 58. Michael Stuhlbarg (STOOL’-barg) (“Dr. Strange”) is 55. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zah) of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. Singer Joe is 50. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 50. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 47. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 46. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 43. Actor Ryan Hansen (“Party Down,” “Veronica Mars”) is 42. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 41. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 38. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 32.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.