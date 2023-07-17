Today in Entertainment History: Hendrix opened for Monkees

On July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California. In 1959, jazz singer Billie Holiday died in a New York hospital while under arrest for narcotics possession. She was 44. In 1961, The Supremes released their first record, “Buttered Popcorn.” Also in 1961, John Chancellor replaced Dave Garroway on the “Today” show. Chancellor acknowledged he hated the job and wanted out after the first day.

In 1965, the single “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” by James Brown was released. It sold more than 2 million copies.

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix performed as the opening act for The Monkees in New York.

In 1968, the animated Beatles film “Yellow Submarine” premiered at the London Pavilion.

In 1982, the single “Valley Girl” by Frank Zappa and his 14-year-old daughter, Moon Unit, entered the pop chart.

In 1986, 50 people were hurt in gang violence outside a Run-DMC show in Long Beach, California.

In 1991, the revamped Lynyrd Skynyrd opened its world tour in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Also in 1991, James Brown was honored by his native state of Georgia for his comeback following a two-year prison term.

In 1996, bassist Chas Chandler of The Animals died in a British hospital at age 57. He had been undergoing tests related to an aortic aneurysm.

Also in 1996, Smashing Pumpkins fired drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. The announcement came less than a week after Chamberlin was arrested on a drug charge and backup keyboardist Jonathan Melvoin (MEL’-voyn) was found dead of a heroin overdose.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Donald Sutherland is 88. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 74. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 72. Actor David Hasselhoff is 71. Bassist Fran Smith Junior of The Hooters is 71. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 63. Actor Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 63. Singer Regina Belle is 60. Country singer Craig Morgan is 59. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 57. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 56. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 55. Actor Bitty Schram (“Monk”) is 55. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” ″Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 54. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8″) is 54. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 52. Rapper Sole’ (soh-LAY’) is 50. Country singer Luke Bryan is 47. Actor Eric Winter (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 47. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” ″The Help”) is 44. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 38. Actor Brando Eaton (“Dexter”) is 37. Singer Jeremih (jehr-uh-MY’) is 36. Actor Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 31.

