Today in Entertainment History: Lavigne and Whibley married

On July 15, 1973, singer Ray Davies announced during a concert in London that he was leaving The Kinks. He returned after a few days. In 1980, singers Linda Ronstadt and Rex Smith opened in a production of “The Pirates of Penzance” at the New York Shakespeare Festival. The production moved to Broadway in 1981 and eventually was made into a movie. In 1986, Columbia Records dropped Johnny Cash after 28 years. Cash signed a... READ MORE

On July 15, 1973, singer Ray Davies announced during a concert in London that he was leaving The Kinks. He returned after a few days.

In 1980, singers Linda Ronstadt and Rex Smith opened in a production of “The Pirates of Penzance” at the New York Shakespeare Festival. The production moved to Broadway in 1981 and eventually was made into a movie.

In 1986, Columbia Records dropped Johnny Cash after 28 years. Cash signed a new recording contract with Polygram later the next year.

In 1988, MTV banned the video for Neil Young’s “This Note’s For You” because it ridiculed MTV sponsors.

In 1989, more than 200,000 people crammed into Venice for a free Pink Floyd concert. Before the show began, 80 people were slightly hurt in a scuffle, and residents complained about littering and drug use.

In 1991, actor and game show host Bert Convy died of an inoperable tumor in Los Angeles. He was 57.

In 1994, singer Phil Collins announced he was seeking a divorce from his wife, Jill Tavelman. The divorce was finalized in 1996.

In 1998, drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith was burned when his Ferrari caught fire at a gas station in Scituate (SICH’-yoo-it), Massachusetts.

In 2006, singer Avril Lavigne (lah-VEEN’) married Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley in Montecito, California. They divorced in 2010.

In 2016, the divorce – or what they called a “conscious uncoupling” — of actor Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin was finalized.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Patrick Wayne is 84. Singer Millie Jackson is 79. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 78. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 77. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 75. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,”) is 71. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 71. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 71. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 67. Country songwriter Mac McAnally (MAK’-ah-NAL-ee) is 66. Model Kim Alexis is 63. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 63. Actor Lolita Davidovich (da-VID’-oh-vich) is 62. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 62. Actor Shari Headley is 60. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 60. Drummer Jason Bonham is 57. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 57. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 56. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 55. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 54. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 52. Drummer John Dolmayan of System Of A Down and of Scars On Broadway is 51. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 51. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 50. Rapper Jim Jones is 47. Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 47. Actor Lana Parrilla (LAH’-nuh pa-REE’-uh) (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 46. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 46. Actor Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 434. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 44. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 42. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 34. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 15.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.