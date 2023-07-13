Today in Entertainment History: Live Aid held

On July 13, 1939, Frank Sinatra made his first record, singing “From the Bottom of My Heart” and “Melancholy Mood” with the Harry James Orchestra. In 1977, a Boz Scaggs concert in New York was cut short because of a citywide power failure. NRBQ was playing that night in a different venue and improvised by taping flashlights to their microphone stands and playing an acoustic set. In 1984, Philippe (fel-EE’-pay) Wynne, a former lead singer... READ MORE

On July 13, 1939, Frank Sinatra made his first record, singing “From the Bottom of My Heart” and “Melancholy Mood” with the Harry James Orchestra.

In 1977, a Boz Scaggs concert in New York was cut short because of a citywide power failure. NRBQ was playing that night in a different venue and improvised by taping flashlights to their microphone stands and playing an acoustic set.

In 1984, Philippe (fel-EE’-pay) Wynne, a former lead singer of The Spinners, died of a heart attack while on stage in Oakland, California. He was 43.

In 1985, the Live Aid concerts to help starving people in Africa were held in London, Philadelphia and other cities. Live Aid was organized by singer Bob Geldof and featured dozens of top entertainers. It’s estimated more than 1.5 billion people either watched Live Aid on television or listened to a radio broadcast.

In 1989, Roseanne Barr filed for divorce in Los Angeles from William Pentland.

In 1990, the movie “Ghost” was released.

Today’s Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 83. Actor Harrison Ford is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 75. Actor Didi Conn is 72. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 70. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 69. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 66. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 61. Actor Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 61. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 61. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 61. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 58. Actor Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Ken”) is 54. Singer Deborah Cox is 50. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 45. Actor Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”) is 41. Actor Colton Haynes (“Arrow”) is 35. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Singer Leon Bridges is 34. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (BRYT’-kahpf) (“The Whispers”) is 18.

