Today in Entertainment History: “Mickey’s Monkey” released

On July 26, 1963, Motown Records released “Mickey’s Monkey” by The Miracles.

In 1977, Robert Plant’s six-year old son died of a respiratory ailment. Led Zeppelin was on tour in the U.S. at the time, and the remaining seven dates were canceled.

In 1990, keyboardist Brent Mydland of the Grateful Dead was found dead of a drug overdose in his home outside San Francisco. He was 37.

In 1991, actor Paul Reubens — also known as Pee-Wee Herman — was arrested inside a movie theater in Sarasota, Florida, for exposing himself.

In 1992, singer Mary Wells, known for the hits “My Guy,” and “You Beat Me To The Punch,” died of cancer. She was 49.

In 1996, singer Donnie Osmond apologized to TV host Rosie O’Donnell for making a comment about her weight during an earlier appearance on her show. She made him sing “Puppy Love” to her in a dog suit.

In 2020, actor Olivia de Havilland died at the age of 104 in Paris. She was the last surviving member of the principal cast of “Gone With The Wind.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert (KOL’-bert) (“The Time Tunnel,” “Maverick”) is 92. Singer Darlene Love is 82. Singer Brenton Wood is 82. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 80. Actor Helen Mirren is 78. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 74. Actor Susan George is 73. Actor Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 66. Actor Kevin Spacey is 64. Singer Gary Cherone (sher-OHN’) (Extreme, Van Halen) is 62. Actor Sandra Bullock is 59. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 58. Actor Jeremy Piven is 58. Singer Wayne Wonder is 57. Actor Jason Statham (STAY’-thum) (“Transporter” films) is 56. Actor Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie,” “Close to Home”) is 53. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 52. Actor Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ″Pearl Harbor”) is 50. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like A Man” films) is 50. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 46. Actor Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ″Broadchurch”) is 45. Actor Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 44. Actor Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ″Chicago P.D.”) is 37. Actor Francia Raisa (FRAHN’-see-ah rah-EE’-sah) (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 35. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 34. Actor Bianca Santos (“The Fosters”) is 33. Actor-turned-singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 30.

