Today in Entertainment History: Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne wed

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 12:00 am
2 min read
      

On July 4, 1974, Steely Dan performed a concert in Santa Monica, California. They did not tour again for 18 years.

In 1982, Diana Ross kicked off her first world solo tour with a concert at Giants Stadium. Miles Davis opened the show.

Also in 1982, musician Ozzy Osbourne married manager Sharon Arden in Maui, Hawaii.

In 1983, Wayne Newton performed in Washington for a national Independence Day party instead of the Beach Boys. Interior Secretary James Watt had said the Beach Boys attracted “the wrong element.”

In 1995, actor Eva Gabor died of complications from pneumonia at a hospital in Los Angeles. She was 74.

In 1997, newsman Charles Kuralt died in New York of complications from lupus. He was 62.

In 2002, “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley, remixed by Junkie XL, hit number one on the singles chart, 25 years after Presley’s death.

Also in 2002, actor Julia Roberts married cameraman Daniel Moder outside Taos, New Mexico.

In 2003, singer Barry White died in Los Angeles after battling kidney problems and a stroke. He was 58.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 99. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ″White Shadow”) is 84. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 83. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 80. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 80. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 72. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 71. Singer John Waite is 71. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly (PEN’-geh-lee) of INXS (in-ex-ES’) is 65. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 63. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 61. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 60. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 60. Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 58. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ″The Daily Show”) is 52. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 48. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 45. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 45. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 41. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 41. Singer Melanie Fiona is 40.

