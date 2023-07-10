Today in Entertainment History: “Your Hit Parade” premiered

On July 10, 1950, “Your Hit Parade” premiered on NBC. In 1967, contracts for Kenny Rogers and other members of the New Christy Minstrels expired. They then formed a new band called The First Edition. It released its first album later in the year and had hits with songs like “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town.” In 1968, guitarist Eric Clapton announced the breakup of Cream. The band played a farewell concert later in... READ MORE

On July 10, 1950, “Your Hit Parade” premiered on NBC.

In 1967, contracts for Kenny Rogers and other members of the New Christy Minstrels expired. They then formed a new band called The First Edition. It released its first album later in the year and had hits with songs like “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town.”

In 1968, guitarist Eric Clapton announced the breakup of Cream. The band played a farewell concert later in the year.

In 1974, David Bowie recorded his two-night stand in Philadelphia that was later released as “David Live.”

In 1979, Chuck Berry was sentenced to four months in prison for tax evasion dating back to 1973.

In 1986, Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia lapsed into a diabetic coma. He was released from the hospital a few weeks later.

In 1997, singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders married Colombian sculptor Lucho Brieva in London. They divorced in 2002.

In 2000, Diana Ross announced the cancellation of the rest of The Supremes’ “reunion” tour, which featured Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence. They were in The Supremes after Ross had left the group.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 96. Singer Mavis Staples is 84. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 83. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 82. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 80. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 76. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 74. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 69. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 65. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 65. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 63. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 58. Country singer Ken Mellons is 58. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 58. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 54. Country singer Gary LeVox (leh-VOH’) of Rascal Flatts is 53. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 51. Singer Imelda May is 49. Actor Adrian Grenier (grehn-YAY’) (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 47. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (CHOO’-ih-tehl EHJ’-ee-oh-for) (“12 Years a Slave”) is 46. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (YOH) (“Desperate Housewives”) is 46. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 43. Singer Jessica Simpson is 43. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 39. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 32. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 30.

