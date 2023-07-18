Today in Entertainment: Houston and Brown married

On July 18, 1953, Elvis Presley recorded “My Happiness” as a gift for his mother. It was his first recording. In 1960, Hank Ballard and the Midnighters released “The Twist.” The song didn’t take off until Chubby Checker covered it later that year. In 1966, singer Bobby Fuller of the Bobby Fuller Four was found dead in his car in Los Angeles at the age of 24. The cause of death was not determined. In... READ MORE

On July 18, 1953, Elvis Presley recorded “My Happiness” as a gift for his mother. It was his first recording.

In 1960, Hank Ballard and the Midnighters released “The Twist.” The song didn’t take off until Chubby Checker covered it later that year.

In 1966, singer Bobby Fuller of the Bobby Fuller Four was found dead in his car in Los Angeles at the age of 24. The cause of death was not determined.

In 1974, the U.S. Justice Department ordered that John Lennon be deported. A federal appeals court overturned the deportation order in 1975. The following year, Lennon was granted permanent U.S. residency.

In 1991, the first Lollapalooza festival launched in Phoenix. It featured Jane’s Addiction, Living Colour, Siouxsie (SOO’-see) and the Banshees, Henry Rollins and Nine Inch Nails.

In 1992, singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown were married at her mansion in New Jersey.

In 1993, Rage Against The Machine appeared on the stage at Lollapalooza in Philadelphia wearing nothing but duct tape over their mouths. They stood in silence for 25 minutes to protest the Parents’ Music Resource Center.

Today’s Birthdays: Director Paul Verhoeven (VER’-hoh-ven) (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 85. Singer Brian Auger is 84. Singer Dion is 84. Actor James Brolin is 83. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 82. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 74. Actor Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 72. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 69. Actor Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 67. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 66. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In The Heat of the Night”) is 63. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”) is 62. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 61. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 59. Actor Vin Diesel is 56. Actor Grant Bowler (“True Blood,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 55. Actor Eddie Matos (“All My Children”) is 51. Rapper M.I.A. is 48. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System Of A Down and of Scars On Broadway is 48. Actor Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 47. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 45. Actor Kristen Bell is 43. Actor Michiel Huisman (MIHK’-heel HOWS’-man) (“Game of Thrones”) is 42. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 41. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico”) is 41. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 40. Actor Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) is 38. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 37. Guitarist Joe Dean Junior (Dailey and Vincent) is 34.

