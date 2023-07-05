On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
July 5, 2023 11:59 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 9781538756614 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

READ MORE

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 9781538756614 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin and agency and industry leaders will discuss what opportunities and resources are available for veterans and how employers can better meet the needs of veterans.

4. Palazzo by Danielle Steel – 9781984821904 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The 9th Man by Grant Blackwood & Steve Berry – 9781538721063 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Perfect Marriageby Jeneva Rose – 9781504071574 – (Bloodhound Books)

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Issue with Bad Boy Roommatesby Piper Rayne – 9798887140919 – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

10. The Covenant of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Abraham Verghese – 9780802162182 – (Grove Atlantic)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter (Blackstone Publishing)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

6. The 48 Laws of Powerby Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

7. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Publishing)

9. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

10. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 Emergency Management Series
7|11 The Netskope Unpacking Webinar Series
7|11 OptiPlex and Client Peripherals Deep...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories