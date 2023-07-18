US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Obsessed by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316499583 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 9781538756614 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Finding Jodelle,by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

8. American Prometheus by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin – 9780307424730 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Audio)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

3. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

4. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

5. The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine (HarperAudio)

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Obsessed by James O. Born & James Patterson (Hachette Audio)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

9. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Publishing)

10. Greenlights (Unabridged)by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

