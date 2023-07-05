US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Retrievals, Serial

2. Just Jack & Will with Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, SmartLess Media ‘ Wondery

3. The Set, Audacy Studios

4. Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers

5. First Date with Lauren Compton, YMH Studios

6. Field Trip, Washington Post

7. Big Sugar,iHeartPodcasts

8. Cut the Camera with the Sturniolo Triplets, Sturniolo Triplets

9. SAD OLIGARCH, iHeartPodcasts and Cool Zone Media

10. Leave It On The Dance Floor, Abby Lee Miller

