Entertainment News

Vermont-based Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 8:11 am
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York.

The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says on its website that it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

The band said 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that’s part of a foundation it created in 1997. Phish “will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits.”

The band has been on tour.

“As soon as we realized the scope of the devastation, we all together said, ‘Is there anything we can do?’” Phish member Page McConnell told WCAX-TV. “The wheels started turning within the first few days of all the rain and flooding that was happening up there.”

Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain over a couple of days in parts of the region earlier this month.

Top Stories