AP Top Entertainment News at 10:25 a.m. EDT

Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Wendy McMahon and Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews take lead news executive roles at CBS
CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour
Broadway-bound revival of ‘The Wiz’ finds its next Dorothy, thanks in part to TikTok
Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release
Beloved 2000s Irish boy band Westlife set to embark...
READ MORE
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Wendy McMahon and Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews take lead news executive roles at CBS
CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour
Broadway-bound revival of ‘The Wiz’ finds its next Dorothy, thanks in part to TikTok
Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release
Beloved 2000s Irish boy band Westlife set to embark on first-ever North American tour
Music Review: Gregory Alan Isakov returns with understated style and grace on ‘Appaloosa Bones’
What to stream this week: ‘The Monkey King,’ Stand Up to Cancer, ‘No Hard Feelings,’ new Madden game
Book Review: Small-town politics and big family drama drive crime thriller ‘Where the Dead Sleep’
Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store in Chicago
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.