AP Top Entertainment News at 1:17 a.m. EDT

Tom Jones, creator of the longest-running musical ‘The Fantasticks,’ dies at 95

Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell

Celebrity hair, makeup and nail stylists: How the Hollywood strikes have affected glam squads

Q-Pop: Peru’s social media phenomenon Lenin Tamayo fuses Quechua and K-pop

Salzburg Festival nearly sold out while others in classical music struggle to regain audience

Lawyer says suspect,...

READ MORE