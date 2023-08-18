AP Top Entertainment News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Music Review: Reneé Rapp delivers bold, cathartic pop on debut album, ‘Snow Angel’

Music Review: Hozier’s ‘Unreal Unearth’ is an eclectic mix of belting anthems and earthy acoustics

Carlos Vives and Juanes combine forces for ‘Las Mujeres,’ linking 3 generations to Colombian classic

Composer Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose after ‘Maestro’ is criticized

Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago

... READ MORE

Music Review: Reneé Rapp delivers bold, cathartic pop on debut album, ‘Snow Angel’

Music Review: Hozier’s ‘Unreal Unearth’ is an eclectic mix of belting anthems and earthy acoustics

Carlos Vives and Juanes combine forces for ‘Las Mujeres,’ linking 3 generations to Colombian classic

Composer Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose after ‘Maestro’ is criticized

Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago

Movie Review: ‘Strays’ is furry, foul, filthy, feculent — and occasionally funny

‘Blue Beetle’ director Ángel Manuel Soto says the DC film is a ‘love letter to our ancestors’

Paramount decides it won’t sell majority stake in BET Media Group, source tells AP

Progress toward parity for women on movie screens has stalled, report finds

Ukrainian children’s war diaries are displayed in Amsterdam, where Anne Frank wrote in hiding

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.