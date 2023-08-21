AP Top Entertainment News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

What to stream this week: Adam Sandler, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ Tim McGraw and ‘Honor Among Thieves’

‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign

Court documents suggest reason for police raid of Kansas newspaper

Ron Cephas Jones, ‘This Is Us’ actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66

Rhiannon Giddens is as much scholar as musician. Now, she’s showing her saucy side in a new album

Michael Jackson...

READ MORE