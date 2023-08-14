AP Top Entertainment News at 10:28 a.m. EDT

Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92

CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour

Broadway-bound revival of ‘The Wiz’ finds its next Dorothy, thanks in part to TikTok

Beloved 2000s Irish boy band Westlife set to embark on first-ever North American tour

Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store...

READ MORE