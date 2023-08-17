On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 12:21 am
< a min read
      

Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Jon Batiste goes galaxy-building with ambitious new album ‘World Music Radio’
AP, other news organizations develop standards for use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Review: ‘Blue Beetle’ is a little more than a bug in in the superhero system
Michael Cera grapples with isolation and sibling...

READ MORE

Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, source tells AP

Jon Batiste goes galaxy-building with ambitious new album ‘World Music Radio’

AP, other news organizations develop standards for use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms

Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88

Review: ‘Blue Beetle’ is a little more than a bug in in the superhero system

Michael Cera grapples with isolation and sibling strife in ‘The Adults’

Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme

Music Review: DeYarmond Edison, the fleeting band before Bon Iver, lives on with nostalgic ‘Epoch’

Music Review: On ‘My Love of Country,’ Teddy Thompson shows affection for Nashville classics

Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|23 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|23 Salt Lake City Cybersecurity Conference
8|23 SecureWorld Manufacturing Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories