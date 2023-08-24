On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 24, 2023 6:22 am
< a min read
      

Movie Review: ‘Bottoms’ is a gonzo gay high-school comedy that comes out on top
What’s going on with Scooter Braun’s artist roster? Here’s what we know and what’s still speculation
Business tycoon Carlos Ghosn’s rise, fall and dramatic escape is subject of new Apple TV+ series
Movie Review: Filmmakers behind biopic ‘Golda,’ starring Helen Mirren, get lost in a swirl of smoke
Public Enemy, Ice-T to headline free D.C. concerts, The...

READ MORE

Movie Review: ‘Bottoms’ is a gonzo gay high-school comedy that comes out on top

What’s going on with Scooter Braun’s artist roster? Here’s what we know and what’s still speculation

Business tycoon Carlos Ghosn’s rise, fall and dramatic escape is subject of new Apple TV+ series

Movie Review: Filmmakers behind biopic ‘Golda,’ starring Helen Mirren, get lost in a swirl of smoke

Public Enemy, Ice-T to headline free D.C. concerts, The National Celebration of Hip Hop

Judge clears the way for a civil case to proceed against Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ producers

After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on

Woman pleads guilty to fatally shoving Broadway singing coach, age 87, avoiding a long prison stay

Kerry Washington, Martin Sheen shout for solidarity between Hollywood strikers and other workers

Workers in Disney World district criticize DeSantis appointees’ decision to eliminate free passes

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|30 Disruptive Technology for Defense...
8|30 Bay Area Digital Government Summit
8|30 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories