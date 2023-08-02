AP Top Entertainment News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Striking writers, studios to meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers
Ira Sachs wanted to make ‘a film of intimacy.’ It got him an NC-17 rating
‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Book...
READ MORE
Striking writers, studios to meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers
Ira Sachs wanted to make ‘a film of intimacy.’ It got him an NC-17 rating
‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Book Review: ‘The Slip’ uncovers art history in New York’s downtown waterfront of the 1950s
Judge won’t dismiss charges against movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on film set
DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives
Movie review: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back, and maybe better than ever
Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.