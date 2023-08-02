On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 12:25 am
< a min read
      

Striking writers, studios to meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers
Ira Sachs wanted to make ‘a film of intimacy.’ It got him an NC-17 rating
‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Book...

READ MORE

Striking writers, studios to meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations

Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers

Ira Sachs wanted to make ‘a film of intimacy.’ It got him an NC-17 rating

‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment

Book Review: ‘The Slip’ uncovers art history in New York’s downtown waterfront of the 1950s

Judge won’t dismiss charges against movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on film set

DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives

Movie review: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back, and maybe better than ever

Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|8 Los Angeles Digital Government Summit
8|8 CDAO Chicago
8|8 NDIA-TVC Space and Missile Defense...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories