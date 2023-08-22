AP Top Entertainment News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Inside KCON LA 2023, an extravagant microcosm of K-pop’s macro influence

Trump’s decision to back out of debate tests Fox News’ ability to pivot again

Want to tune in for the first GOP presidential debate? Here’s how to watch

‘Barbie’ for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide

Music Review: Alice Cooper hits the ‘Road’ again with touring-themed concept album

Book Review: ‘Kind of a Big Deal’...

READ MORE