AP Top Entertainment News at 12:25 p.m. EDT

‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

Movie weapons supervisor waives preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83

Q&A: Keith Urban talks... READ MORE

‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

Movie weapons supervisor waives preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83

Q&A: Keith Urban talks 2024 album, Vegas residency, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

What to know ahead of Tory Lanez’s sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting

Star soprano Anna Netrebko sues Met Opera over its decision to cut ties over Russia-Ukraine war

Randall Park adapts a favorite graphic novel for his feature debut ‘Shortcomings’

Movie Review: Spoiler alert! Jason Statham jumps even bigger sharks in ‘Meg 2.’ (Also, dinosaurs)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.