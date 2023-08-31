AP Top Entertainment News at 4:02 a.m. EDT

Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work

Movie Review: Denzel Washington’s vigilante battles the Italian mafia in ‘Equalizer 3’

Hollywood’s working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike

Prince Harry says in a new Netflix series he lacked support when he returned home from Afghanistan

CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader

Late-night hosts team up for ‘Strike Force Five’ podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff

‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors

Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes

Why you can’t get ‘Planet of the Bass,’ the playful ’90s Eurodance parody, out of your head

When it comes to the Hollywood strikes, it’s not just the entertainment industry that’s being hurt

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.