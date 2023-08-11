AP Top Entertainment News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

Theater Review: A play about the making of the movie ‘Jaws’ makes a nice splash on Broadway

Movie Review: Gal Gadot turns superspy in ‘Heart of Stone’

Police videos show SWAT officers detaining man, woman during home raid in Tupac Shakur cold case

Q&A: Kelsea Ballerini on her divorce EP and people throwing things at concerts

What to stream this weekend: Gal Gadot, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ and ‘Only Murders... READ MORE

Theater Review: A play about the making of the movie ‘Jaws’ makes a nice splash on Broadway

Movie Review: Gal Gadot turns superspy in ‘Heart of Stone’

Police videos show SWAT officers detaining man, woman during home raid in Tupac Shakur cold case

Q&A: Kelsea Ballerini on her divorce EP and people throwing things at concerts

What to stream this weekend: Gal Gadot, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday

Want to remember The Band’s Robbie Robertson? Do it by playing ‘The Last Waltz’ loud

Movie Review: The movie version of a beach read arrives in Amazon’s ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

Fans in India rejoice as superstar actor Rajinikanth’s latest movie hits theaters

Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.