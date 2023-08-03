AP Top Entertainment News at 4:44 a.m. EDT

With two HGTV shows, Christina Hall finds success in going solo
Movie Review: Passion and love get messy in Ira Sachs’ smoldering ‘Passages’
Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Adidas brings in $437 million from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups
Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts...
READ MORE
With two HGTV shows, Christina Hall finds success in going solo
Movie Review: Passion and love get messy in Ira Sachs’ smoldering ‘Passages’
Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Adidas brings in $437 million from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups
Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers
Turkish broadcasting watchdog investigates ‘cancellation’ of Ataturk TV series
Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation
Germany’s Wacken metal festival halts admissions after persistent rain turns site to mud
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife separating after 18 years of marriage
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.