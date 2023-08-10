On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 5:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 5:05 am
< a min read
      

Taylor Swift announces October release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers strike in 2007-2008

Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way

Movie Review: Documentary ‘The Eternal Memory’ shows that love is stronger than dementia

Angelina Jolie joins producing team for Broadway-bound musical ‘The Outsiders’

Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ documentary, dies at 81

If you’ve ever wanted to be in ‘Hamilton,’ you can now do so — on Roblox

Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing

Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

