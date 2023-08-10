AP Top Entertainment News at 5:05 a.m. EDT

Taylor Swift announces October release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers strike in 2007-2008

Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way

Movie Review: Documentary ‘The Eternal Memory’ shows that love is stronger than dementia

Angelina Jolie joins...

READ MORE