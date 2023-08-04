On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 4, 2023 7:12 am
< a min read
      

Movie Review: Spoiler alert! Jason Statham jumps even bigger sharks in ‘Meg 2.’ (Also, dinosaurs)
Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA waivers
Delayed by over a month, the ‘Barbie’ movie will now be released in the United Arab Emirates
Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment
Keith Urban, Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn to be inducted into...

READ MORE

Movie Review: Spoiler alert! Jason Statham jumps even bigger sharks in ‘Meg 2.’ (Also, dinosaurs)

Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA waivers

Delayed by over a month, the ‘Barbie’ movie will now be released in the United Arab Emirates

Lizzo says she’s ‘not the villain’ after her former dancers claim sex harassment

Keith Urban, Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction

Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to anti-hate groups

Carl Davis, award-winning American composer behind many British TV shows and films, dies at 86

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Mississippi’s state primaries

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 Indianapolis Cybersecurity Conference
8|10 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|10 Idaho Digital Government Summit 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories