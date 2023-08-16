AP Top Entertainment News at 7:42 a.m. EDT

Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt
Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA’s ‘interim agreements’
DeSantis’ appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial
Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala
Accounts of ‘body checks’ at...
READ MORE
Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt
Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA’s ‘interim agreements’
DeSantis’ appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial
Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala
Accounts of ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out
Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release
Judge blocks Internet Archive from sharing copyrighted books
‘Wounded Indian’ sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston
Magoo, ‘Up Jumps da Boogie’ rapper and Timbaland collaborator, dies at 50
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.