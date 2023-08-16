On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:42 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 16, 2023 7:42 am
< a min read
      

Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt
Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA’s ‘interim agreements’
DeSantis’ appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial
Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala
Accounts of ‘body checks’ at...

READ MORE

Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt

Why are actors making movies during the strike? What to know about SAG-AFTRA’s ‘interim agreements’

DeSantis’ appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial

Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala

Accounts of ‘body checks’ at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out

Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release

Judge blocks Internet Archive from sharing copyrighted books

‘Wounded Indian’ sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston

Magoo, ‘Up Jumps da Boogie’ rapper and Timbaland collaborator, dies at 50

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 2023 National HUBZone Conference
8|22 BNL Open Hackathon
8|22 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories